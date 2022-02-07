>RM vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match Between Real Madrid FC and Granada: Top of the table, four points above Sevilla, Real Madrid have been cruising in La Liga so far and next face 14th ranked Granada. The Los Blancos however enter the fixture after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club in the quarterfinals, a huge blow for Carlo Ancelotti and his Madridistas. Athletic Club managed to score in the 89th minute to knock out Madrid and advance to the semi-finals. Madrid need to focus on the upcoming clash in order to protect their lead in La Liga as Sevilla are catching up. The last time Madrid faced Granada, Ancelotti’s side won 4-1 away from home. An exciting clash as Madrid are expected to bounce back or Granada can add more insult by walking away with a win at the Bernabeu. Fans here can check the RM vs GRA Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

>RM vs GRA Live Streaming

The match Between RM vs GRA is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com.

>RM vs GRA Match Details

The match Between RM vs GRA will be played on Monday, February 7, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The game will start at 1:30 AM (IST).

>RM vs GRA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luka Modric

Vice-Captain: Toni Kroos

>RM vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Lucas Vazquez, Raul Torrente, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos

Strikers: Vinicius Junior, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

>Real Madrid FC vs Granada probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Lucas Vazquez, Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr.

Granada Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Maximiano (GK), Sergio Escudero, Raul Torrente, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz, Antonio Puertas, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla, Alex Collado, Luis Suarez, Jorge Molina

