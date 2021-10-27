>RM vs OSA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Osasuna: Real Madrid will square off against Osasuna on Thursday, October 28, in an anticipating La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The Los Blancos are coming into this game on the back of a thrilling 2-1 win over Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona at Catalan giants den Camp Nou. Real’s Austrian defender David Alaba broke the deadlock in the first half before their right-back Lucas Vazquez doubled the lead in the second-half stoppage time. Barca’s Argentine striker Sergio Aguero scored the consolation goal for the home team in the 97th minute.

Osasuna were held for a 1-1 draw by Robert Moreno’s Granada in their last league match.

Real Madrid also lead Osasuna in the head to head battle, winning 17 out of their last 23 games.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna.

>RM vs OSA Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be telecasted on MTV.

>RM vs OSA Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>RM vs OSA Match Details

The match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be played on Thursday, October 28, at 01:00 am (IST) at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain. The game between Real Madrid and Osasuna will start at 01:00 am (IST).

>RM vs OSA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: David Alaba

Vice-Captain: Karim Benzema

>RM vs OSA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: David Alaba, Jose Nacho, David Garcia, Manuel Sanchez

Midfielders: Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Roberto Torres, Darko Brasanac

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Kike Garcia

>Real Madrid vs Osasuna probable XI:

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Casemiro, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Osasuna Possible Starting Line-up: Sergio Herrera, David Garcia, Manuel Sanchez, Jose Angel, Aridane Hernandez, Roberto Torres, Darko Brasanac, Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola, Kike Garcia, Ezequiel Avila

