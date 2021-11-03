>RM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk: Real Madrid host Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League group match at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 3, from 11:15 PM onwards. Madrid have been impressive this season under Carlo Ancelotti. Other than their shocking defeat to FC Sheriff, Madrid have put in the work and claimed points. Shakhtar Donetsk, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table, with one draw and two losses. The last time the two sides locked horns, Madrid thrashed Donetsk with a resounding 5-0.

Shakhtar will hope to learn from their previous encounter and put up a fight at the Bernabeu. However, anything can happen in football and fans here can check the RM vs SHA Dream 11 and Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI.

>RM vs SHA Live Telecast

The Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

>RM vs SHA Live Streaming

The Champions League match between RM vs SHA is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>RM vs SHA Match Details

The match between RM vs SHA will be played on Wednesday, November 3, at Santiago Bernabeu. The game will start at 11:15 PM (IST).

>RM vs SHA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Luka Modric

>Vice-Captain: Karim Benzema

>RM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

>Defenders: Mendy, David Alaba, Marlon, Dani Carvajal

>Midfielders: Toni Kross, Casemiro, Luka Modric

>Strikers: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

>Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk probable XI:

>Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Mendy, David Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Toni Kross, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

>Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted Starting line-up: Pyatov (GK), Ismaily, Matviyenko, Marlon, Dodo, Solomon, Antonio, Stepanenko, Barberan, Tete, Fernando

