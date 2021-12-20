Robert Lewandowski Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Scoring Record But in Less Time

Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski has added another feather to his cap. He equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s 69 goals in a calendar year record on December 18, in Bayern Munich’s home game against VFL Wolfsburg. Ronaldo set this record during his spell with Real Madrid in 2013.

The Bundesliga will be on a winter break due to the festive period, so Lewandowski only had one game to equal the record and he didn’t disappoint. The Polish forward’s 69th strike took a game less (58) than Ronaldo (59) and propelled him into an elite club of goal scorers. Lewandowski’s tally of goals in 2021 has now put him joint second in the list of most goals scored in a calendar year by active players across all competitions.

Ronaldo’s feat was not the only milestone that Lewandowski achieved in the final game of 2021. The goal scored in last night’s game was also his 43rd strike in Bundesliga this year, which puts him ahead of legendary German striker Gerd Muller for most goals scored in a single calendar year in the competition. Given his form, it won’t be a surprise if Lewandowski won’t be threatening that 91-goal tally in the years to come.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi continues to lead the list of most goals in a calendar year with a staggering 91 strikes to his name. The overall list also includes current and former football stars, the Argentine tops the charts which also includes Muller, Brazil legend Pele are among others who are placed ahead of Lewandowski and Ronaldo in that list.

Lewandowsk has been a topic of discussion, ever since he was overlooked for the Ballon d’Or 2021. The striker played it down, instead focused on his game as he scored twice in the Bundesliga derby against Borussia Dortmund in the very first game after Ballon d’Or award ceremony.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.