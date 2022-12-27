Robert Lewandowski Feels Lionel Messi Will Probably Win 2023 Ballon d'Or

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi faced off in the group stages of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. Messi won that battle as Argentina had routed Poland 2-0 in that match. Messi and Lewandowski had also exchanged a few words after that tense encounter. The Argentine eventually went on to lift the coveted World Cup and cement his place in the pantheon of greats. After Argentina’s sensational triumph at the World Cup, Lewandowski has now opened up about the No. 1 candidate to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or award. While speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Polish striker suggested that Messi is the favourite to clinch a record eighth Ballon d’Or award, having won the World Cup with Argentina.

“There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. He now he can enjoy it," Lewandowski was quoted as saying in the interview.

Lewandowski also added that he would love to play alongside Messi before retiring from the game.

The Barcelona forward said, “It is not up to me. Of course, we see that now he plays more like a playmaker, perhaps he scores fewer goals and gives more passes to his teammates although he continues to score them. But compared to other times, he is now the footballer that any striker would dream of playing alongside him."

Speculations are rife that Lionel Messi could return to Camp Nou next year. Lewandowski’s recent comments have only added fuel to the fire.

Interestingly, Messi had pipped Lewandowski to claim his seventh Ballon d’Or in 2021. Lewandowski was the favourite to win his first Ballon d’Or after he led Bayern Munich to the UEFA Champions League title in 2020. However, France Football named Messi as the best player on earth. Several pundits and fans were left disappointed with the decision and even Messi had famously admitted that Lewandowski deserved the award.

Fan-favourite Messi is indeed the frontrunner to take home the Ballon d’Or award next year. The legendary forward recently became the first player in the World Cup’s history to score a goal in every round of the knockout stages and bagged the Golden Ball. But Messi’s PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe is also in contention to bag the coveted award. The French striker had scored a stunning hat-trick in the final and won the Golden Boot award.

