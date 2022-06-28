Robert Lewandowski's Former Agent Reveals Why Striker Wants to Join Barcelona

Bayern Munich’s prolific goalscorer Robert Lewandowski’s speculated move to Barcelona is not a new rumour but the reason behind this potential transfer was hitherto unknown. Lewandowski’s former agent Cezary Kucharski recently opened up on the Polish striker’s desire to join the Catalan giants.

According to an article published by Marca, Kucharski revealed to Radio Ser that Lewandowski always wanted to prove he is better than Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. “Lewandowski has no dreams. For him, playing football is a job and he is very professional. Real Madrid and Barcelona are at the same level. Barcelona and Lewandowski are going to fight for this signing," Kucharski told Radio Ser as per Marca.

“I think he’s going to sign for Barcelona, I think it’s possible. He has to put pressure on Bayern to release him from his contract.The Bayern officials know that he wanted to go to Spain. His plan was Germany, then Spain and to finish his career in the United States," he further added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Erik Ten Hag’s ‘Alleged’ Role in Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United Exit in Limelight

Lewandowski has so far scored 344 goals for Bayern Munich after playing 375 matches. In the recent Bundesliga season, he found the back of the net 35 times and scripted three assists. In last eight seasons, he helped Bayern Munich in clinching eight domestic titles along with three German Cups. He was also adjudged league’s highest scorer for the fifth consecutive season.

Benzema, on the other hand, has represented Real Madrid 605 times with 323 goals to his name. In the 2021-22 La Liga season, the French striker scored 27 goals along with 12 assists.

According to Sky Sports, earlier this week Barcelona made an offer of €40 million for Lewandowski. Bayern rejected it by insisting that the 33-year-old striker was not for sale. Lewandowski currently has one year left on his Bayern Munich contract. He had earlier informed Bayern Munich that he would not extend his contract beyond the end of the 2022/23 season.

Advertisement

The report stated that Lewandowski is interested in joining the Camp Nou-based outfit instead of becoming a free agent at the end of next season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.