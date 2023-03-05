Roma vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Roma will be without their head coach Jose Mourinho when they take the field against Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Monday. The Portuguese was given marching orders by match referee during Roma’s last domestic league fixture against Cremonese. Mourinho was later handed a two-match ban and fined 10,000 euros for angrily reacting to referee’s decision. Roma ultimately had to endure a 2-1 defeat in the game. The Rome-based side will now be aiming to get back to winning ways after their three-match unbeaten run in the domestic league was halted by Cremonese. With 44 points to their name, Roma currently occupy the fifth spot in the Serie A standings.

Juventus, on the other hand, will head into the game after winning their last four games in Serie A. Massimiliano Allegri’s side now find themselves at the seventh spot on the points table.

Ahead of Monday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Roma and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Roma and Juventus will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Roma and Juventus will take place on March 6, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Roma vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Roma and Juventus will be played at the the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Roma vs Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Roma and Juventus will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Roma vs Juventus Serie A match?

Roma vs Juventus Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Roma vs Juventus Serie A match?

Roma vs Juventus Serie A match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Roma vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Nicola Zalewski, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Mattia De Sciglio, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Flip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

