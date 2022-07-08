Romelu Lukaku's Instagram Post infuriates Chelsea Fans after Inter Milan Move

Romelu Lukaku is back again in Italy after enduring a dismal outing at Chelsea in the 2021-22 season. Lukaku had returned to Chelsea last summer after The Blues shelled out £98 million for the 29-year-old striker. Though, the huge fanfare and a friendly environment did not last long as Lukaku started finding it difficult to cope with coach Thomas Tuchel’s system. Eventually, he decided to return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan move ahead of the next season. Now, a latest Instagram post shared by Lukaku did enough to enrage Chelsea fans.

On Instagram, Lukaku posted a photo of himself on his phone and it was captioned, “I’ma probably show you I’m solid first and if the energy ain’t right. I’ma show you how easy it is to cut ties, no more tries. Gone."

Advertisement

The caption of the post might have been based on Moneybagg Yo’s song ‘Scorpio’ but some Chelsea fans believe that Lukaku took a sly dig at the London club. Fans did not waste too much time in lambasting the fforward.

“Who cares about Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku treated Chelsea and Chelsea fans with contempt. I really wouldn’t give a damn if Lukaku got injured," wrote a user.

While another follower of the game felt that Lukaku is simply immature.

Advertisement

One Twitter user expressed that, “Romelu Lukaku is now throwing shades at Chelsea lol. He has forgotten that he’s on loan at Inter Milan."

Advertisement

While another football fan said Lukaku is not even a Chelsea legend and thus his comments do not matter much. “Romelu Lukaku isn’t a legend at Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan. What impact will he say he had on football when he retires. What a clown," read the comment.

Another person wrote, “I told Chelsea fans about Lukaku. they said “this is not the same man that was at Man United" lmao now look."

In his second stint at Chelsea, Lukaku played 44 matches and scored 15 goals. In the recently concluded Premier League, he found the back of the net eight times in 26 matches.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.