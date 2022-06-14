Ronaldinho Names Current Manager he Would Want to Play Under

Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho might have played under some prominent football managers like Frank Rijkaard and Carlo Ancelotti and lifted multiple trophies for both his clubs and nation. But Ronaldinho has still one unfulfilled dream. Ronaldinho never got an opportunity to play under his dream manager. The former World Cup-winning footballer recently revealed which present manager he would have loved to play under if he was still playing football. During an interaction with Joe, the former Barcelona midfielder disclosed that a coach he would have liked most to play for is Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldinho revealed that he always admired former Real Madrid manager Zidane as a player and as a coach as well.

“One coach I’d have liked to have played with and to have worked with would be Zidane who I always admired as a player, and I admire as a coach," Ronaldinho told JOE.

“And I think playing with him and also having him as a coach would be something that I would really like,’ he further added.

Ronaldinho might not have played under the coaching of Zidane but the two of them did face each other multiple times on the field during their playing career. Zidane and Ronaldinho locked horns against each other during the electrifying El Classico as the two were at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Previously, Zidane had also lavished huge praise on Ronaldinho as well. The former French footballer had described Ronaldinho as an “extraordinary" player.

“Ronaldinho is total class – a very, very great player. He is quick, powerful, and has extraordinary technical qualities," Zidane said according to Joe.

“He is a dribbler but is also a player who can make the play for his teammates. He’s not really a number 10, a true organiser. He’s more a second attacker who can score goals and has the vision to make them," Zidane explained.

Back in 2016, Zidane was appointed as Real Madrid manager. His first stint as the Real Madrid manager came to an end in 2018. Later, in order to revive the fate of the Los Blancos, Zidane was brought back again as the manager of the Santiago Bernabeu-based outfit in 2019. In 2021, he stepped down from his post again.

The 1998 World Cup winner had won three Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles for Real Madrid. Overall, Zidane earned 11 trophies for the Spanish outfit.

