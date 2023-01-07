Home » News » Football » RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming of I-League 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2022-23 between RoundGlass Punjab FC and NEROCA FC Live Streaming

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 21:30 IST

Haryana, India

Neroca FC will desperately be aiming for a win as they are set to face second-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC in I-League on Sunday. The fixture between RoundGlass Punjab FC and NEROCA FC will take place at the Tau Devi Lal Football Stadium in Haryana.

NEROCA FC will head into the fixture after not being able to register a win in their last five matches. Khogen Singh’s men currently occupy the 11th spot in the I-League standings.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC have been in fine form in this season’s I-League. After claiming 17 points from eight matches, RoundGlass Punjab FC find themselves in the second spot in the I-League standings.

In their last match, RoundGlass Punjab FC clinched a 1-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC.

Ahead of the I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and NEROCA FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and NEROCA FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and NEROCA FC will take place on January 8, Sunday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC be played?

The I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and NEROCA FC will be played at the Tau Devi Lal Football Stadium in Haryana.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC begin?

The I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and NEROCA FC will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC I-League match will be televised on DD Sports and Euro Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC I-League match will be streamed live on Discovery+ platform.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC Possible Starting XI:

RoundGlass Punjab FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kiran Chemjong, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Aleksandar Ignjatovic, Deepak Devrani, Freddy Lallawmawma, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Adnan Secerovic, Naocha Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Luka Majcen, Krishananda Singh

NEROCA FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubham Dhas, Paogoumang Singson, Likmabam Rakesh Singh Meitei, Aimol Reamsochung, Thokchom James Singh, Nonganba Singh Akoijam, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Mirjalol Kosimov, Lunminlen Haokip, Jourdaine Fletcher, Surchandra Singh

first published: January 07, 2023, 21:20 IST
last updated: January 07, 2023, 21:30 IST
