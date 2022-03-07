Roy Keane Slams Manchester United Players After Derby Defeat: 'They Threw The Towel in, Which is Shameful'

Roy Keane bashed Manchester United players for their poor outing against table-toppers Manchester City in Sunday’s clash. Ralf Rangnick’s men were completely outclassed by a well equipped Manchester City as they thrashed the neighbours 4-1. United’s defence failed miserably in stopping the defending champions as Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored two-goal each.

Keane, who is very vocal about his views, was very critical about United’s players’ approach in the second half where they conceded two goals.

“The worst thing that you could say about United is that they gave up," the former midfielder told Sky Sports. “In any game if you give up, it’s unforgivable really. The beauty of top-level sport is that there’s no hiding place.

“We saw all of United’s shortcomings today. Man City were very good in the second half but there are ways to lose football matches. You’ve got players not putting in performances and players not running back. They stopped running and they gave up. I don’t understand it," he added.

Rangnick’s tactics were criticized heavily for his tactics as Pep Guardiola’s men turned out to be too good for them. Keane, however, said it was the players who were the main culprit in the poor outing to Etihad Stadium.

“The manager will be criticised about his tactics, but players not running back when you’re playing for Man Utd is really unacceptable. They threw the towel in, which is shameful."

Keane added: “Who’s running that dressing room? These guys seem more bothered about, ‘How am I looking? How’s my hair looking? Are my boots nice?’ You leave your ego at the door when you play for Man United."

The former United midfielder further talked about the club fans and feels that a statement will be released by MAN UTD to please the supporters.

“I’m looking at the United fans and they’re not daft. They’re watching their team and seeing they’re not fighting. There are no excuses.

“There will be statements, I have no doubt, over the next few days but we all know who will making them through their teams and on Twitter and all that nonsense. I don’t care about any of that. It’s what you say on the pitch that matters," Keane added.

