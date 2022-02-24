RS vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Real Sociedad and RB Leipzig: Real Sociedad will lock horns with RB Leipzig on Thursday in the second leg of their 2021-22 Europa League playoff tie. The game is scheduled to take place at the Reale Arena and it will kick off at 11:15 pm (IST). The Sociedad and Leipzig Europa League draw is still wide open as the reverse leg of this fixture ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Sociedad have not done well in the recent week as they have recorded just one victory in their last six games including all competitions. In their most recent fixture, they were humbled 0-4 at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in Spain’s top-tier.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig were at their absolute best as they downed Hertha Berlin 6-1 in Bundesliga.

Ahead of today’s Europa League match between Real Sociedad and RB Leipzig match; here is all you need to know:

RS vs LEP Telecast

The Europa League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

RS vs LEP Live Streaming

The match between RS vs LEP is available to be streamed Live on SonyRAN.

RS vs LEP Match Details

The match between RS vs LEP will be played on Thursday, February 24, in Spain’s Reale Arena. The game will start at 11:15 pm (IST).

RS vs LEP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Dani Olmo

Vice-Captain: Alexander Sorloth

RS vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Benjamin Henrichs, Josko Gvardiol, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz

Midfielders: Mikel Oyarzabal, Martín Zubimendi, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer

Strikers: Dani Olmo, Alexander Sorloth

Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig probable XI:

Real Sociedad Possible Starting line-up: Alex Remiro; Joseba Zaldúa, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Portu, Martín Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth, Carlos Fernandez

RB Leipzig Possible Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol; Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs; Dominik Szoboszlai, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo

