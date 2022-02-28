Russian Clubs, National Teams Suspended from All International Competitions - UEFA and FIFA

UEFA and FIFA announced that Russian clubs, as well as the national teams, are suspended from all international competitions “until further notice", amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

FIFA and UEFA announced Russia has been expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams suspended from all international football competitions, in a joint statement on Monday.

“FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," FIFA and UEFA said.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine," the statement added.

“Both presidents (Gianni Infantino and Aleksander Ceferin) hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

The men’s team had been due to play in qualifying play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, while its women’s side had qualified for the European Championship in England, to be held in July.

The announcement also affects Russian clubs involved in European competitions.

Russia were due to play the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in their group at the women’s Euro.

Spartak Moscow had been due to face RB Leipzig of Germany in the Europa League last 16 next month.

