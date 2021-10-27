>RVL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona: Barcelona will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they visit to Estadio de Vallecas to take on newly-promoted Rayo Vallecano in La Liga this midweek clash on Wednesday. The home team are sitting a rank above at eighth in the La Liga rankings, however, the newly promoted club’s efforts against Real Betis went in vain during a 3-2 defeat at the weekend. On the other hand, Barca lost (2-1) in this season’s first El Classico to arch rivals Real Madrid on their own turf on Sunday. The result has left Ronald Koeman’s unit in the ninth position in the La Liga standings. The Catalan giants are six points shy of leaders Real Sociedad.

The last time Vallecano and Barca met in May this year, the match ended in a 3-1 triumph for the visitors.

Advertisement

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona.

>RVL vs BAR Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be telecasted on MTV.

>RVL vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>RVL vs BAR Match Details

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be played on Wednesday, October 27, at the Estadio de Vallecas, in Madrid Spain. The game between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will start at 10:30 pm (IST).

>RVL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-Captain: Sergio Busquets

Goalkeeper: Stole Dimitrievski

Defenders: Alejandro Balde, Fran Garcia,Gerard Pique

Midfielders: Pathe Ciss, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Oscar Trejo

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero

>RVL vs BAR Probable XIs

Rayo Vallecano: Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Radamel Falcao

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Riqui Puig; Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.