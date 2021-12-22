SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India U-19 Girls Go Down 1-0 to Bangladesh

The Indian U-19 girls went down to hosts Bangladesh by a solitary goal in the final of the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Dhaka on Wednesday, December 22, 202.

The only goal in the game came in the 80th minute where Anai Mogini scored to make the difference between the two teams.

The first chance for India came in the 5th minute where Priyangka Devi collected the ball from a thrown-in on the right side and went for a cross. The ball though did not find any of the players and went straight to rival goalkeeper Rupna’s hand.

In the 16th minute, Bangladesh had their first chance in the game. A long ball was played over the top by Maria and Tohura Khatun collected it and tried to make the most of it but goalkeeper Anishka was equal to the task.

Thereafter, both Teams tried to control possession but were not able to break the deadlock, as both teams headed to the half-time.

Changing over, the first chance for India came in the 64th minute when Lynda Kom tried to flick the ball from Amisha Baxla’s cross from the right but her header was collected by Rupna.

India brought in their first change of the night as Lynda was replaced by Apurna Narzary in the 70th minute.

Bangladesh constantly looked to attack down the wing and send in dangerous crosses but the Indian defence, aided by their keeper Anshika, held their ground, thwarting the attacks one after the other.

With ten minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Bangladesh defender Anai Mogini found the back of the net in the 81 minute with her long range shot from the right.

Despite ringing in two changes to up the attacking front, India failed to create goal scoring opportunities, and could not convert half chances.

Coach Alex Ambrose made two changes in the 89th minute as Poonam came in for Nitu Linda and Anjuna came in for Amisha Baxla respectively, but it dind’t make much of an impact.

