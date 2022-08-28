SAFF Women’s Championship: Coach Suren Chettri Names List of 26 Probables

The Indian Senior Women’s National Team for the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 will be having a preparatory camp in Pune starting tomorrow (August 29 till September 2, 2022). The Championship is scheduled to take place in Nepal from 6-19 September, and the Blue Tigresses will depart for Nepal on September 3.

The Indian women, the defending champions, have been drawn in Group A along with Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and will open their campaign against Pakistan on September 7, 2022. The top two teams from the group will advance to the semifinals.

The list of 26 probables for the preparatory camp in Pune is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy

DEFENDERS: Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Arifa Sayed, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, Santosh

MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi

FORWARDS: Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda

HEAD COACH: Suren Chettri

India’s fixtures in the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022:

Sept 7: India vs Pakistan

Sept 10: Maldives vs India

Sept 13: India vs Bangladesh

