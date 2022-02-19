>SAL vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Salernitana and AC Milan: Serie A league leaders AC Milan will travel to Arechi Stadium on Saturday night to take on bottom-placed Salernitana in their next Serie A game.

Salernitana will come into this fixture after playing out a 1-1 stalemate against Alexander Blessin’s Genoa in Italy’s top tier. Genoa’s Mattia Destro broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute by netting the first goal of the match. However, just 15 minutes later it was cancelled out by Salernitana striker Federico Bonazzoli.

AC Milan, meanwhile, defeated Marco Giampaolo’s Sampdoria 1-0 in their most recent game. The only goal of the match was netted by Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao.

The reverse fixture of Saturday night’s tie was won by AC Milan last year and they will look to further improve their record against Salernitana by winning this fixture. Sampdoria loanee Federico Bonazzoli has led the Salernitana attack this season and the onus will be once again on him to take them to a respectable result.

Ahead of today’s Salernitana and AC Milan’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

>SAL vs MIL Telecast

The match between Salernitana and AC Milan will be televised on MTV in India.

>SAL vs MIL Live Streaming

The match between Salernitana and AC Milan is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

>SAL vs MIL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, February 20 at Stadio Arechi. The game between Salernitana and AC Milan will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>SAL vs MIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Giroud

Vice-Captain- Hernandez

>SAL vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Maignan

Defenders: Hernandez, Tomori, Dragusin, Ranieri

Mid-Fielders: Radovanovic, L Coulibaly, Tonali, Bennacer

Forward: Giroud, Djuric

>Salernitana vs AC Milan probable XI:

Salernitana predicted starting XI: Sepe; Mazzocchi, Fazio, Dragusin, Ranieri; Radovanovic, L Coulibaly, Ederson; Verdi, Perotti; Djuric

AC Milan predicted starting XI: Maignan; Calabria, Romagnoli, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.