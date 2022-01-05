Salernitana Ask for Udinese Match Postponement After Covid Spike

Salernitana said Tuesday that they have asked for Serie A to postpone their home match with Venezia after local health authorities banned squad members from playing following a spike in Covid-19 cases. Serie A’s bottom side are set to miss their second match in a row after having already been barred from travelling to their last fixture at Udinese late last month, after the number of virus cases in the playing squad and coaching staff rose to 11. Salernitana said that health authorities had ordered 10 days of isolation for those who have tested positive, nine of whom are unnamed first-team players.

The body also ruled that those with a valid coronavirus “Green Pass" — which offers proof of a coronavirus vaccination, negative test or recent recovery from the virus — who have come into contact with those infected should quarantine at home for five days.

Salernitana added that those without a valid pass have been told to isolate at home for 10 days and everyone who enters into those categories — a number not revealed by the club — has been banned from playing.

“Having acknowledged the provisions of Salerno health authorities, US Salernitana 1919 has written to Serie A to ask for the postponement of Salernitana-Venezia, scheduled for next Thursday 6 January," the club said.

Salernitana’s request comes after another day of new cases among Serie A clubs, with Verona and Udinese announcing 19 positive test results between their playing squads and coaching staff.

Verona said eight players had caught the virus ahead of their trip to Spezia on Thursday, all of whom have been vaccinated.

Udinese, who travel to Fiorentina on the same day, then announced that they had recorded nine positive tests, with seven of those among the first-team squad.

Neither club revealed which players had tested positive nor what condition they were in.

As yet no decision has been made on whether either club will be able to fulfil their first fixtures of 2022, as local health authorities could yet bar the teams from playing.

Torino also announced three new cases while Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti will miss his team’s trip to fierce rivals Juventus after testing positive, as will player Kevin Malcuit.

The pair join a list of Covid cases which also includes Victor Osimhen, Eljif Elmas, Hirving Lozano and Mario Rui, rasing the possibility that Thursday’s big match in Turin may also be delayed.

AC Milan, who host Roma, said an unnamed player had also tested positive for the virus.

