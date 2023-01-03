Home » News » Football » Salernitana vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 20:59 IST

Salerno, Italy

AC Milan will kick off the second half of the Serie A campaign with a match against Salernitana on Wednesday. The Rossoneri started their title defence on a promising note after winning 10 of their first 15 matches in Serie A. AC Milan will now be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to four games as they are all set to visit Salernitana. The Serie A fixture between Salernitana and AC Milan will be played at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy.

Stefano Pioli’s men will head into the fixture after getting the better of Fiorentina 2-1 in their last Serie A match. The defending Italian champions currently occupy the second spot on the points table.

Salernitana, on the other hand, have been winless in their last three Serie A matches. The Garnets now find themselves in the 12th position after registering just four wins in Serie A so far.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Salernitana and AC Milan; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Salernitana and AC Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Salernitana and AC Milan will take place on January 4, Wednesday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Salernitana and AC Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and AC Milan will be played at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy.

At what time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Salernitana vs AC Milan begin?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and AC Milan will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Salernitana vs AC Milan Serie A match?

Salernitana vs AC Milan Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Salernitana vs AC Milan match?

Salernitana vs AC Milan match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Salernitana vs AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

Salernitana Predicted Starting Line-up: Guillermo Ochoa, Dylan Bronn, Flavius Daniliuc, Federico Fazio, Junio Sambia, Lassana Coulibaly, Emil Bohinen, Tonny Vilhena, Domagoj Bradaric, Boulaye DIa, Krzysztof Piatek

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud

first published: January 03, 2023, 20:59 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 20:59 IST
