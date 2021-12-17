Salernitana vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How to Stream Serie A 2021-22 Match Online And Watch on TV

Defending champions Inter Milan will be attempting to record a sixth straight Serie A victory when they travel to face a struggling Salernitana at the Arechi Stadium on Saturday.

Newly promoted home team have won just two games and sit at the bottom of the league table, having picked up just eight points from 17 matches. Despite hosting the game at home, they will find it difficult to face the title holders, who are in formidable form. Inter MIlan, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last nine Serie A matches, recording seven wins in the process. Simone Inzaghi’s side have been victorious in each of their last five league games, including a 4-0 thumping of Walter Mazzarri’s Cagliari last Sunday. The Nerazzurri have picked up their performances in recent weeks and have risen to the top of the Serie A table with 40 points under their belt. They will go into the game to bag maximum points, as second placed AC Milan are adrift by a single behind them.

>Serie A 2021-22 Salernitana vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Salernitana boss Stefano Colantuono will be without the services of Stefan Strandberg, Nadir Zortea, Matteo Ruggari and Mamadou Coulibaly for this home fixture. Additionally, France international Franck Ribery and striker Federico Bonazzoli’s participation remains doubtful.

Inter Milan gaffer Simone Inzaghi will be without Joaquin Correa. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the availability of Andrea Ranocchia and Matteo Darmian as well.

>Salernitana possible starting line-up: Vid Belec, Frederic Veseli, Norbert Gyomber, Luka Bogdan, Luca Ranieri, Andrea Schiavone, Grigoris Kastanos, Francesco Di Tacchio, Lassana Coulibaly, Milan Duric, Simeon Nwankwo

>Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

>What time will Salernitana vs Inter Milan match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 fixture between both the teams will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Saturday, December 18, at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy.

>What TV channel will show Salernitana vs Inter Milan match?

Matches will beam live on Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels.

>How can I live stream Salernitana vs Inter Milan fixture?

Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV in India.

