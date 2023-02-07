Salernitana vs Juventus Serie A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Salernitana vs Juventus Live?

Juventus will be hoping to build some momentum after defeating Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-final on February 3. The Bianconeri will battle it out with Salernitana in Serie A on February 8, at the Stadio Arechi. Juve are currently 13th in Italy’s top flight with 23 points from 20 games. The off-field turmoil seems to have had an effect on them, as they remain winless in their last three Serie A games.

Salernitana aren’t having the best of seasons either, placed 16th in the Serie A table with just five victories from 20 games. However, they managed to secure a narrow 1-2 victory over Leece in their last outing. They would be hoping to continue that run, but it certainly won’t be easy beating a team like Juventus.

However, things got pretty heated the last time both these clubs met, with Federico Fazio, Arkadiusz Milik and Juan Cuadrado getting red cards in stoppage time. The match eventually ended 2-2, as Leonardo Bonucci managed to scrape through a stoppage-time equaliser.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus will be played on February 8, Wednesday.

Where will the Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Arechi, Salerno.

At what time will the Serie A match Salernitana vs Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus will begin at 1:15 am IST, on February 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Juventus will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app.

Salernitana vs Juventus predicted starting lineup

Salernitana Probable Starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Domagoj Bradaric, Dylann Bronn, William Troos-Ekong, Junior Sambia, Tonny Vilhena, Emil Bohinen, Lassana Coulibaly, Antonio Candreva, Boulaye Dia, Krzysztof Piatek.

Juventus Probable Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Fagioli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic.

