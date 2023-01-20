Salernitana vs Napoli Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Salernitana would have certainly wanted to cap off their preparations for this week’s match against Napoli in a bit more convincing fashion. From sacking manager Davide Nicola to hiring him once again, it has been a turbulent week for Salernitana. In their next Serie A match, Salernitana will be up against league leaders Napoli on Saturday. The Serie A fixture between Salernitana and Napoli will take place at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno.

Salernitana will come into the game after conceding a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Atalanta. Salernitana, with 18 points from as many matches, currently find themselves at the 16th spot in the Serie A standings.

Meanwhile, Napoli registered a convincing 5-1 win over Juventus in their last Serie A game. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen scored a brace in the game to earn full three points for his side.

Luciano Spalletti’s men have till now recorded 15 wins from their 18 Serie A matches.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Salernitana and Napoli, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Salernitana and Napoli be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Salernitana and Napoli will take place on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Salernitana vs Napoli be played?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Napoli will be played at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno.

At what time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Salernitana vs Napoli begin?

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Napoli will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Salernitana vs Napoli Serie A match?

Salernitana vs Napoli Serie A match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Salernitana vs Napoli Serie A match?

Salernitana vs Napoli Serie A match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Salernitana vs Napoli Possible Starting XI:

Salernitana Predicted Starting Line-up: Guillermo Ochoa, Lorenzo Pirola, Federico Fazio, Matteo Lovato, Domagoj Bradaric, Lassana Coulibaly, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Antonio Candreva, Tonny Vilhena, Boulaye Dia, Krzystztof Piatek

Napoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Min-Jae Kim, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

