Sampdoria vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending Serie A champions AC Milan will be aiming to carry forward their unbeaten run as they are set to face Sampdoria on Sunday. The match between Sampdoria and AC Milan will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa.

Stefano Pioli’s men will come into the fixture after clinching a 3-2 victory against city rivals AC Milan. AC Milan’s Portuguese midfielder Rafael Leao scored a brace in the game to earn full three points for his side.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Sampdoria, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat against Hellas Verona in their last Serie A clash. Sampdoria had scored the opening goal in the 40th minute of the match. Though, they squandered their lead eventually and failed to claim even a single point.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Sampdoria and AC Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Sampdoria (SAM) and AC Milan (MIL) will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Sampdoria and AC Milan will take place on September 11, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Sampdoria (SAM) vs AC Milan (MIL) be played?

The Serie A match between Sampdoria and AC Milan will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Sampdoria (SAM) vs AC Milan (MIL) begin?

The Serie A match between Sampdoria and AC Milan will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sampdoria (SAM) vs AC Milan (MIL) Serie A match?

Advertisement

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sampdoria (SAM) vs AC Milan (MIL) Serie A 2022-23 match?

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Serie A match is available to be streamed live on the JioTV and Voot app.

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Starting XI:

Advertisement

Sampdoria Predicted Starting Line-up: Emil Audero, Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Tomasso Augello, Filip Djuricic, Tomas Rincon, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Mehdi Leris, Fabio Quagliarella, Francesco Caputo

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Tomasso Pobega, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Divock Origi

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here