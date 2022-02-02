Home » News » Football » Sandesh Jhingan Signs Multi-year Deal with Adidas to Inspire Young Footballers

Sandesh Jhingan Signs Multi-year Deal with Adidas to Inspire Young Footballers

Sandesh Jhingan signed a multi-year deal with Adidas.
Sandesh Jhingan signed a multi-year deal with Adidas.

Indian men's football team vice-captain Sandesh Jhingan has signed a multi-year deal with Adidas to inspire young football players and create a positive change through the power of sports.

Advertisement
Sports Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 02, 2022, 14:27 IST

Sandesh Jhingan, Indian men’s football vice-captain, joined the Adidas family and will work closely to engage and inspire the youth to take the game to the next level. A recipient of AIFF’s ‘Emerging Player of the Year’ in 2014, Sandesh was named ‘Men’s Player of the Year’ in 2020-2021. He is also the recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2020 for his outstanding achievement in football.

An ardent fan of Manchester United, Sandesh will now join the brand’s elite pool of athletes which includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Mo Salah, Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala to name a few. Adidas also partners with some of the leading football clubs in the world including Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Bayern Munich, which define the brand’s commitment to football.

In India, Sandesh joins the likes of Rohit Sharma, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Simranjit Kaur, Nikhat Zareen, Jeremy Lalrinnunga who wear and sport the 3-Stripes with pride at The Arena, adidas head office in Gurgaon. This signing further strengthens adidas’ year long association with football while also diversifying its rich athlete roaster.

Advertisement

Speaking about the partnership, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India, said, “Sandesh is a role model for many young footballers and a perfect combination of passion and talent. With this partnership we aim to inspire the youth and work towards a common goal of building football from the grassroot level in India. We are thrilled to have Sandesh join the adidas family".

RELATED NEWS

Excited about his relationship with adidas, Sandesh Jhingan said, “My journey with football has been very enriching, and I aspire to make it a far bigger sport in India than it is today. I am thrilled to be a part of the adidas family, and I feel this association will take me closer to my dream of seeing India develop greater passion for football and gain a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. I feel adidas gets my passion and love for football like no other, given its long-standing relationship with the sport."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.

Follow us on
Sports Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sports

first published: February 02, 2022, 14:27 IST