Sassuolo vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sassuolo and AC Milan will lock horns in an exciting encounter on August 30. AC Milan are in imperious form and have not lost a match in their Serie A campaign. AC Milan’s last match against Bologna was business as usual for the much-vaunted team.

Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud found the back of the net as AC Milan registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Bologna. However, Stefano Pioli would want that his team maintains their winning ways when they take on Sassuolo.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Meanwhile, hosts Sassuolo are languishing at the 12th spot in the standings. Sassuolo would have to produce their best football against this strong AC Milan side. They will have strong support at the Mapei Stadium and would look to cause a major upset. Alessio Dionisio is unlikely to tinker with the playing XI from Sassuolo previous match which ended in a draw.

Ahead of the match between Sassuolo and AC Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan will be played on August 30, Tuesday.

Where will the Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

What time will the Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan begin?

Advertisement

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan will begin at 10:00 pm IST, on August 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan?

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan?

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Predicted Line-Up

Sassuolo Predicted Starting Line-up: Consigli; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, M. Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Pinamonti, Kyriakopoulos

AC Milan Predicted Line-up: Maignan; Florenzi, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Pobega, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Giroud

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here