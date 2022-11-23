Saudi Arabia Fans Mock Lionel Messi's Argentina By Recreating Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'Siuuu' Celebration

Lionel Messi-led Argentina were defeated by Saudi Arabia in their Group C encounter on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, put in a spirited performance to cause one of the biggest upsets in the history of FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

After the historic win, thousands of ecstatic green-clad Falcons fans were in a jubilant mood and rubbed salt on the wounds of Argentina by mocking Messi. The euphoric Saudi Arabia fans performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘siuuu’ celebration and teased Argentina. Now a video of the joyous Saudi Arabia fans has gone viral on social media. The short clip has recorded over 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo often celebrates his goals by performing a mid-air pirouette and shouting “siuuu", which means ‘Yes’ in Spanish.

La Albiceleste, ranked third in the world and unbeaten for three years, were touted as one of the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup before the start of the tournament. Messi, who is arguably playing his last FIFA World Cup, is seeking to revel in World Cup glory which has eluded him so far.

However, Messi’s Argentina are now in danger of being knocked out from the group stage itself.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Lack Stars But Luis Enrique’s Philosophy Still Give Them an Edge Over Others

Advertisement

Argentina started off well as Messi scored an early penalty to put his side in the lead at the packed Lusail Stadium. But an upbeat Saudi Arabia bounced back in the second half, courtesy of a sublime Saleh Al-Shehri equaliser and a brilliant Salem Al-Dawsari winner. After Al-Dawsari’s goal put them in the lead, Saudi Arabia’s defense held steady amid constant counterattacks by the La Albiceleste.

Argentina will now have to win their remaining matches against Poland and Mexico in order to progress to the round of 16. They will also have to hope that other results go their way.

Advertisement

Entire Saudi Arabia is celebrating their team’s historic win over a giant of the football world. In fact, the government of Saudi Arabia has declared a national holiday on November 23 to celebrate the monumental win.

Read all the Latest Sports News here