Saudi Club Al Nassr Schedule Cristiano Ronaldo Medical, According to Reports

Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr have apparently scheduled a medical for Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of a reported move to the Middle Eastern Club.

A deal with the Saudi Arabian side was reported earlier in the month, but the striker denied that he had joined the club.

But, as per reports, the Saudi club have scheduled a medical for the five-time Balon D’or winner ahead of the potential bumper move.

ALSO READ| Liverpool Agree Deal for PSV’s Dutch Star Cody Gakpo Following Impressive World Cup Run

Advertisement

Ronaldo, one of the greatest ever scorers in the history of the game, had his contract with his previous club Manchester United terminated following an explosive interview ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo returned to much fanfare to United in the year 2021, following his time in Italy with Juventus and ended up as the Premier League club’s top scorer in his first season back at Old Trafford. However, things soured in the second season of the forward’s second stint at United as he drew criticism from the fans and media for his actions on the field and off.

Ronaldo netted just 3 times in 16 outings before a scathing interview in which the striker ripped into the club, effectively ending his relationship with the English giants.

Ronaldo joined Portugal in Qatar for the World Cup, which the Iberian nation eventually ended up losing out in the quarterfinal against the Moroccan side that surprised viewers around the world.

It has been reported that the broad terms of the contract have been decided upon and the fine print of the contract is being discussed, with the player and his advisors being provided accommodation by the club.

Advertisement

Marcelo Salazar, Al Nassr sporting director, did not confirm the signing or the progress in the deal to bring the Portuguese forward to the Middle East.

“I’m not allowed to say yes or no. Let’s wait and see how things unfold until the end of the year," said Salazar.

“As you can see, this is a negotiation of enormous magnitude, not only for the club, but for the country and for world football, and which has to be conducted by higher authorities."

Read all the Latest Sports News here