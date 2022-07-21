SaveProClubs Trends on Twitter as EA Abandons Proclubs Mode on FIFA 2023

Electronic Arts have announced that their popular game FIFA 23 will have the cross-play feature when it releases in September. Fans were quick to realize that the ‘Pro Clubs’ mode was not included in the cross-play compatibility for some inexplicable reason.

The revelation has sparked some significant reactions on social media by FIFA fans. #SaveProClubs trended on Twitter as furious fans expressed their displeasure on EA’s obscure decision.

EA released the official trailer for FIFA 23, which will be the final edition under the current iteration before it is renamed ‘EA Sports FC’.

According to EA, FIFA 23 will offer “the most advanced gameplay" and “deepest modes" in the history of the franchise. The company also highlighted a number of upgrades and enhancements added to the game. There is also a lot of enthusiasm regarding the new cross-play compatibility feature that will enable gamers to play across different devices. The game could be cross played on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC for the first time in history.

However, social media has been flooded with fury over what many perceive to be the desertion of the popular Pro Clubs mode.

A Twitter user wrote a post demanding an explanation on the Proclubs matter and concluded his post with the hashtag #SaveProClubs.

Here are some of the other reactions from the fans on Twitter.

“It’s that time of year again boys, we need to get #SaveProClubs going. #FIFA23 needs to see an improvement to the best game mode, aka Pro Clubs," one fan tweeted.

“A game mode that we’re told is based on social interactions, limiting the social interaction we have with each other. Pro Clubs has saved people’s lives who were in dark places, it’s been a support structure for a lot of people, and you’re killing it," wrote another Proclubs fan.

Of course, when it comes to FIFA modes, Pro Clubs isn’t the mainstay. EA does not provide any specific data, but it is quite obvious that the ‘Ultimate Team’ is the most popular and profitable mode on FIFA. Following this would be the traditional ‘Career Mode’.

However, Pro Clubs has its players and these ardent gamers are extremely unhappy about being left out of what is the “big new thing" with the current edition of the game.

