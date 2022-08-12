SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Borussia Dortmund will be determined to carry forward their winning momentum as they are set to take on SC Freiburg in their next Bundesliga match on Saturday. The Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Stade Europa-Park in Freiburg.

Borussia Dortmund will come into the fixture after clinching a crucial 1-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen in their opening encounter. Dortmund’s German striker Marco Reus scored the solitary goal of the match in the 10th minute to help his side clinch the full three points.

SC Freiburg, on the other hand, claimed a convincing 0-4 away victory against Augsburg in their last match.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund, here is all you need to know:

When will the Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg (FRB) and Borussia Dortmund (DOR) be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg will take place on August 13, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match SC Freiburg (FRB) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Stade Europa-Park in Freiburg.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match SC Freiburg (FRB) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between SC Freiburg (FRB) and Borusia Dortmund (DOR) will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast SC Freiburg (FRB) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Bundesliga match?

SC Freiburg (FRB) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SC Freiburg (FRB) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Bundesliga match?

SC Freiburg (FRB) vs Borusia Dortmund (DOR) Budnesliga match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

SC Freiburg (FRB) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Possible Starting XI:

SC Freiburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Flekken, Kilian Sildillia, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Roland Sallai, Ritsu Doan, Vincenzo Griffo, Michael Gregoritsch

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Anthony Modeste

