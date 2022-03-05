SCEB vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: SC East Bengal will have nothing but pride to play for when they lock horns with Bengaluru FCin what will be their final game of the campaign. Match 107 of the Indian Super League season will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

SC East Bengal will need to put out their best foot forward against Bengaluru FC – a side that has not hit their stride this season. The side has been dilapidated for a while now and they went down to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match and lost their chance to qualify for the top four position.

Bengaluru FC will come into this match placed sixth in the league table with 26 points from 19 games.

Both sides have met each other on three occasions in the past and both sides have won one match and one loss a piece. Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw in Match 49 earlier this season.

The match between SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

SCEB vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 107 between SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC.

SCEB vs BFC Streaming

The match between SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

SCEB vs BFC Match Details

The match between SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Saturday, March 06, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

SCEB vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Marcelo Ribeiro

Goalkeeper: Sankar Roy

Defenders: Joyner Lourenco, Adil Khan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Alan Costa

Midfielders: Mohammed Rafique, Sourav Das, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Ramires

Strikers: Cleiton Silva, Marcelo Ribeiro

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC probable XI:

SC East Bengal - Sankar Roy (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Naocha Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro

Bengaluru FC - Lara Sharma (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Alan Costa, Yaya Banana, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

