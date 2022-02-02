>SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: SC East Bengal will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday, 02 February 2022. Chennaiyin FC will be looking to get back in the top four after they were humbled 0-3 by Bengaluru FC in their previous game. However, a win here would catapult them to the third spot in the league table.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, will still be smarting from their 1-3 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby last weekend. The side has lost three, won one and drawn another game in their last five matches of the season.

The match between SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>SCEB vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 79 between SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC.

>SCEB vs CFC Live Streaming

The match between SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>SCEB vs CFC Match Details

The match between SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Marcelo

>Vice-Captain: Nerijus Valskis

>Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

>Defenders: Amarjit Singh, Adil Khan, Sajid Dhot, Dejan Damjanovic

>Midfielders: Wahengbam Angousana, Antonio Perosevic, Anirudh Thapa, Koman

>Strikers: Marcelo, Nerijus Valskis

>SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

>SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharya, Amarjit Singh, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Hira Modal, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angousana, Antonio Perosevic, Fran Sota, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Marcelo

>Chennaiyin FC - Debjit Majumdar, Sajid Dhot, Dejan Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoi Meetei, Ariel Boryisiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Koman, Jerry, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

