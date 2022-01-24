>SCEB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: We are in the 70th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 where SC East Bengal will lock horns with Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. While SC East Bengal are placed at the tenth spot with nine points in 12 matches, whereas Hyderabad FC are placed fourth with 17 points from 11 matches.

Heading into this match, Hyderabad FC have scored twenty-one goals so far in the tournament. At the same time, they have conceded only 11 goals. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, have scored thirteen goals, but have conceded 21 goals so far.

The match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>SCEB vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 70 between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC.

>SCEB vs HFC Streaming

The match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>SCEB vs HFC Match Details

The match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC will be played on Monday, January 24, at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. The game will kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

>SCEB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Antonio Perosevic

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Amarjit Kiyam, Adil Khan, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh

Midfielders: Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angoussana, Souvik Chakraborty, Nikhil Poojari

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Antonio Perosevic

>SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

>SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharya, Amarjit Kiyam, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angoussana, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Marcelo Riberio and Antonio Perosevic

>Hyderabad FC - Laxmikanti Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakraborty, Nikhil Poojari, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

