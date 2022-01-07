>SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC: SC East Bengal will lock horns with Mumbai City FC in the 52nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, January 7, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

SC East Bengal are having a disastrous run this season, as they are the only franchise that are yet to win a game. The red and golds are currently at the foot of the standings with just five points under their belt in nine games. However, they will come into this game after holding Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, after a brilliant run in the season, Mumbai City FC went winless in their last three encounters and will be eager to snap that streak. The reigning champions are currently at the second spot in the league standings having won five of their nine games so far. They suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC in their last game and will now be keen to get back to winning ways.

The match between SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>SCEB vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 52 between SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC.

>SCEB vs MCFC Live Streaming

The match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>SCEB vs MCFC Match Details

The match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC will be played on Friday, January 7, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Igor Angulo

>Vice-Captain: Ahmed Jahouh

>Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

>Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Adil Khan

>Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lalengmawia

>Strikers: Igor Angulo, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu

>SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

>SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya (C, GK), Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu

>Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

