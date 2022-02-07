>SCEB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between >SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: SC East Bengal should look to build on their fight and hope it revitalizes their campaign as they take on Odisha FC in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

After conceding two early goals against Chennaiyin FC in their last engagement, SC East Bengal dug deep and hit back with a last-ditch equaliser from 18-year-old Lalrinliana Hnamte. This came after a superb free-kick from Darren Sidoel.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have hit a bit of a rut and they have not won a game in their last three matches. However, head coach Kino Garcia will hope they get back to winning ways in order to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The match between >SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>SCEB vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 84 between >SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC.

>SCEB vs OFC Streaming

The match between >SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>SCEB vs OFC Match Details

The match between >SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC will be played on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>SCEB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Javi Hernandez

Vice-Captain: Marcelo Ribeiro

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Franjo Prce, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora

Midfielders: Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Strikers: Javi Hernandez, Marcelo Ribeiro

>SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC >probable XI:

>SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Franjo Prce, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal; Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro

>Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Liridon Krasniqi; Aridai Cabrera, Javi Hernandez

