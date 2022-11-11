Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Schalke 04 will be aiming for their third Bundesliga win of the season when they will be in action on Saturday. However, Schalke 04 are expected to face a stern test in their next match as they will be up against defending champions Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich will be played at the Veltins-Arena.

ALSO READ| ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan Climb Up to 2nd With 2-1 Win Over NorthEast United FC

Schalke 04, with just two wins and three draws, are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. However, Schalke 04 will head into the fixture after claiming a 1-0 win over Mainz, in their last Bundesliga match.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich kicked off their title defence on a promising note. Julian Nagelsmann’s men have so far managed to win nine matches in the domestic league. In their last match, table-toppers Bayern Munich clinched a convincing 6-1 win against Werder Bremen.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich will take place on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich will be played at the Veltins-Arena.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich begin?

Advertisement

The Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich will begin at 11 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match?

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match?

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Advertisement

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich possible Starting XI:

Schalke 04 Predicted Starting Line-up: Jiri Pavlenka, Amos Pieper, Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Stark, Mitchell Weiser, Romano Schmid, Ilia Gruev, Leonardo Bittencourt, Marco Friedl, Niclas Fullkrug, Marvin Ducksch

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Alexander Schwolow, Cedric Brunner, Maya Yoshida, Henning Matriciani, Tobias Mohr, Tom Krauss, Alex Kral, Kenan Karaman, Florent Mollet, Marius Bulter, Sebastian Polter

Read all the Latest Sports News here