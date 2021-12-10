Scott McTominay in Awe of Manchester United Caretaker Manager Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United’s Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay is in awe of the Red Devils new interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s no-nonsense management style. The German started his tenure at Old Trafford on a positive note as United defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in a Premier League clash.

In his next game, Rangnick rested the majority of United’s senior players and named as many as six youngsters in their squad for their UEFA Champions League dead rubber against Young Boys, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Although United forced just one goal without conceding any against Palace, the impact of Rangnick’s style of play was quite visible. The Manchester giants are also looking far more organized and more in control under Rangnick as compared to their previous boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer was sacked by United last month after their humiliating 1-4 loss at the hands of Watford.

McTominay, who was often ignored from United’s starting XI under Solskjaer, said that Rangnick has impressed everyone with his direct approach. Stressing that the new boss’ “early impressions are very good", McTominay said, “He’s very firm, very driven and knows what he wants."

“In meetings, he is very clear, that’s the way it is in football. To get your point across, you have to be clear and you have to be forceful," the 25-year-old playmaker told Sky Sports.

McTominay also reckoned that the club is focused on winning more matches following their victory over Palace and that’s why Rangnick and his team are here to “help us win games and keep progressing."

McTominay is a United academy graduate and was promoted to the first team in 2018 during Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho’s stint at Old Trafford. However, even after three years since joining the first team, McTominay has not been able to win over the United fans completely.

He is often criticized for his on-field blunders. But McTominay is not bothered by all of that as he tries to give his absolute best at everything he does and is working on improving himself every day.

