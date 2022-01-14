>SEN vs GNA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Senegal and Guinea: Senegal and Guinea are set to lock horns in the second round of the group stage fixtures of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021-22 on Friday. The two teams have managed to make their way through with a win in the first match which should keep them motivated in this contest as well. Senegal beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in their group opener on Monday, while Guinea won their group stage game with a similar scoreline (1-0) as they beat Malawi at the Kouekong Stadium.

Both Senegal and Guinea will be fighting for the top spot in their group when they face off on Friday. And fans here can check the SEN vs GNA Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>SEN vs GNA Telecast

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>SEN vs GNA Live Streaming

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between SEN vs GNA is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

>SEN vs GNA Match Details

The match between SEN vs GNA will be played on Friday, January 14, at the Kouekong Stadium, in Bafoussam, Cameroon. The game will begin at 6:30 pm (IST).

>SEN vs GNA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sadio Mane

Vice-Captain: Jose Kante

Goalkeeper: Seny Dieng

Defenders: Cheikhou Kouyate, Bouna Sarr, Pape Abou Cisse, Issiaga Sylla

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Naby Keita, Amadou Diawara

Strikers: Jose Kante, Keita Balde, Sadio Mane

>Senegal vs Guinea Predicted XI:

Senegal: Seny Dieng; Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye; Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gueye, Bouna Sarr; Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia, Keita Balde

Guinea: Aly Keita; Issiaga Sylla, Ibrahima Conte, Saidou Sow, Mamadou Kane; Ibrahima Cisse, Naby Keita, Amadou Diawara; Mohamed Bayo, Jose Kante, Moussa Camara

