>SEN vs GNA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea: Senegal square off against Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Monday. Senegal maintained their unbeaten run in the showpiece event, keeping a clean sheet in all four of their clashes thus far, including their comfortable 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the Round of 16. Aliou Cisse’s men may have scored just three goals in the tournament, but they are the only side yet to concede so far. They will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling for a place in the last four on Monday.

Equatorial Guinea, on the other hand, are one of the surprise packages in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations as they have made it to the last eight after triggering a few upsets along the way. Juan Micha’s men registered consecutive 1-0 victories over defending African champions Algeria and Sierra Leone in the group stage fixtures, before seeing off Mali 6-5 on penalties in the round of 16.

Despite Sadio Mane’s availability concerns Senegal’s squad is stacked with talent and are surely favourites. However, Guinea will aim to cause another upset by defeating their opponents on Monday. Another exciting quarter-final contest in the ongoing AFCON is on the cards for the fans, who can check the SEN vs GNA Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>SEN vs GNA Telecast

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 quarter-finals game between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>SEN vs GNA Live Streaming

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 quarter-finals match between SEN vs GNA is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

>SEN vs GNA Match Details

The match between SEN vs GNA will be played on Monday, January 31, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, in Youande, Cameroon. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM (IST).

>SEN vs GNA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dieng

Vice-Captain: Buyla

Goalkeeper: E Mendy

Defenders: Orozco, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss

Midfielders: N Mendy, H Diallo, Buyla

Strikers: Dieng, Diallo, Hanza

>Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI:

Senegal: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; P Gueye, N Mendy, I Gueye; H Diallo, Dieng, Dia

Equatorial Guinea: Owono; Akapo, Coco, Orozco, Ndong; Salvador, Ganet, Machin, Buyla; Siafa, Hanza

