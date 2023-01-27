Sergio Aguero Calls Out Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Comments on Argentina's World Cup Celebrations

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic triggered a big debate after he lashed out at Argentina footballers for ‘behaving badly’ during their World Cup celebration in Qatar last month. Ibrahimovic’s comments certainly have not gone down well with former Argentina footballer Sergio Aguero. The former Manchester City striker has now pointed out that Ibrahimovic’s actions on the field were not perfect either. “Let’s remember that you also behaved badly, right? I remember that we played against United. I was on the bench. You were provoking, you were talking back. I think that before worrying about Argentina, you should worry about your country, about your players, who aren’t even in the last World Cups," Aguero was quoted as saying during a live streaming session on Twitch.

Sergio Aguero also stated how Zlatan Ibrahimovic had viciously fought with Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi during a Manchester derby.

Advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have sparked a big debate but his claims were not totally unsubstantiated. FIFA had confirmed earlier this month that it will open a probe against some Argentina Football Association after custodian Emiliano Martinez was spotted making an offensive gesture. Martinez had made a lewd gesture with the Golden Glove trophy after defeating France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in December.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also lavished huge praise on France striker Kylian Mbappe. Ibrahimovic, who was present at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar to watch the summit clash between Argentina and France, opined that Mbappe will manage to lift the prestigious trophy once more. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker won his maiden FIFA World Cup title in 2018. Mbappe had scored a sensational hat-trick against Argentina in the Qatar World Cup final. However, his brilliance went in vain as Les Bleus had to concede a defeat on penalties.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not been able to do anything remarkable on the field in recent times. The Swedish is currently focusing on his recovery. Ibrahimovic was last seen in action in May 2022 during a Serie A fixture against Sassuolo. He had knee surgery last year. Ibrahimovic joined the Italian club AC Milan in January 2020.

Read all the Latest Sports News here