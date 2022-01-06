Serie A 2021-22 AC Milan vs AS Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will travel to the San Siro stadium on Thursday night to face AS Roma in their next Serie A game to keep up the pace with league leaders Inter Milan.

The Rossoneri started the 2021-22 season on a high note. However, now they sit four points behind Inter due to their inconsistency just before the interval, when they dropped points twice in five games.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are placed at the sixth spot in the Serie A table with 32 points. They have won two out of their last three games and will look to continue their impressive run in this game.

The Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma will kick off at 11:00 pm (IST).

>Serie A 2021-22 AC Milan vs AS Roma: Team News, Injury Update

The duo of Pietro Pellegri and Simon Kjaer will miss this fixture with an injury. AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli will not be able to call upon the services of Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie and Fode Ballo-Toure as the trio has been called up by their respective national teams.

Tammy Abraham has nursed his injury and will be in contention for the spot in starting XI in this game. Leonardo Spinazzola is a long term absentee in AS Roma’s squad and will sit out from this game as well.

>AC Milan vs AS Roma probable XI:

AC Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AS Roma Possible Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio; Roger Ibanez, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling; Rick Karsdorp, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

>What time will AC Milan vs AS Roma match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan vs AS Roma will be played on Thursday, January 6, at the San Siro Stadium.

>What TV channel will show AC Milan vs AS Roma match?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs AS Roma will be televised on MTV.

>How can I live stream AC Milan vs AS Roma fixture?

The match between AC Milan and AS Roma can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

