Serie A 2021-22 AC Milan vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The game between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be a clash of two top teams in Serie A. While the former is at the 2nd position, Inter Milan is also cruising at the third position. Both the teams are coming off victories in their last games and would want a similar result from this one.

The match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will kick off at 1:15 am (IST) on Monday.

>Serie A 2021-22 >AC> >Milan> >vs> >Inter> >Milan>: Team News, Injury Update

Samu Castillejo, Brahim Diaz, Theo Hernandez, Junior Messias, and Mike Maignan will not make the bench for AC Milan because of injury. Ante Rebic is also doubtful for this clash.

For Inter Milan, there are no injured or doubtful players for this game and they will play a full-strength side.

>AC> >Milan> >vs> >Inter> >Milan> probable XI:

AC Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Pickford; Ciprian Tatarusanu, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

>What time is the Serie A 2021-22 >AC> >Milan> >vs> >Inter> >Milan> kick-off?

The match between AC Milan and Inter Milan is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 8, at 1:15 am (IST) at San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy.

>What TV channel will show the Serie A 2021-22 >AC> >Milan> >vs> >Inter> >Milan> match?

MTV has the broadcasting rights for the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match in India.

>How can I stream the Serie A 2021-22 >AC> >Milan> >vs> >Inter> >Milan> fixture?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan can be live-streamed on the Voot app as well as on Jio TV.

