Serie A 2021-22 AC Milan vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Following their shock defeat to an average Spezia team last weekend, AC Mila are set to play host to old foes Juventus on Monday night at the San Siro Stadium of Italy in Serie A.

The two teams are separated by seven points on the Serie A table. While Rossoneri are sitting at the second spot, behind league leader Inter Milan, with 48 points, Juve are placed at the sixth spot with 41 points.

The Old Lady will come into this game after hammering Sampdoria 4-1 in the Coppa Italia and will look to move closer to the top four teams by going past AC Milan here.

Advertisement

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

>Serie A 2021-22 AC Milan vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Pietro Pellegri and Fikayo Tomori have been sidelined from this game with an injury. Franck Kessie and Fode Ballo-Toure will also miss this game as the two have been called up for national duty.

Juventus will be without the services of their experienced Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci as he is still nursing his injury. Danilo seemed to have recovered from his knock as he was seen training with the team but it is highly unlikely that he will be fielded in this game.

>AC Milan vs Juventus probable XI:

AC Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciecj Szczesny; Luca Pellegrini, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Advertisement

>What time will AC Milan vs Juventus match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan vs Juventus will be played on Monday, January 24, at the San Siro Stadium.

>What TV channel will show AC Milan vs Juventus match?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs Juventus will be televised on MTV.

>How can I live stream AC Milan vs Juventus fixture?

Advertisement

The match between AC Milan and Juventus can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.