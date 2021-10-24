Serie A 2021-22 AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Serie A table-toppers Napoli will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they travel to Stadio Olimpico to face AS Roma on Sunday. The two Italian giants are separated by nine points on the table and the Romans have received their first jolt since the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their chief in command.

On Thursday, for the first time in his career, Mourinho, who is known for his conventional and defensive approach, saw his side concede six goals as they were beaten by Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt in the third-tier Europa Conference League.

Napoli, meanwhile, won their previous match against Legia Warszawa 3-0 in Europa League.

The Serie A match between AS Roma and Napoli will kick off at 09:30 pm (IST).

>Serie A 2021-22 AS Roma vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Update

AS Roma’s Italian left-back Leonardo Spinazzola is set to miss the game against Napoli due to injury. There are also doubts about the availability of their English centre-back Chris Smalling and midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Meanwhile, there are doubts about the fitness of Napoli’s Greek centre-back Kostas Manolas and he is expected to be sidelined from the game. Napoli’s boss Luciano Spalletti could also miss the services of their Algeria international Adam Ounas and French left-back Kevin Malcuit as they are still nursing injuries.

>AS Roma vs Napoli probable XI:

AS Roma Possible Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

Napoli Possible Starting Line-up: David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

>What time will AS Roma vs Napoli match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between AS Roma vs Napoli will be played on Sunday, October 24 at the Stadio Olimpico and will begin at 9.30 pm IST.

>What TV channel will show AS Roma vs Napoli match?

The Serie A match between AS Roma vs Napoli will be televised on MTV.

>How can I live stream AS Roma vs Napoli fixture?

The match between AS Roma and Napoli can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

