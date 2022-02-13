Serie A 2021-22 Atalanta BC vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

An ailing Atalanta BC will play host to in-form Juventus on Monday in their next Serie A match at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia. Both sides will come into this fixture with the aim to collect maximum points as the winner of this tie will decide the number four position in Serie A table, the last UEFA Champions League spot.

Juve are currently sitting at the fourth spot with 45 points in their kitty from 24 games. They are just two points ahead of the fifth-placed Atalanta.

The Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Juventus will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

Advertisement

>Serie A 2021-22 Atalanta BC vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Danilo could return to Juventus’ starting XI on Monday night alongside their first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Dusan Vlahovic will most probably start at the front. Alvaro Morata could partner with Vlahovic ahead of Argentine star Paulo Dybala. Juventus’ Italian duo Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa will not feature in this game as they are still nursing their respective injuries. Federico Bernardeschi has recovered but it is highly unlikely that he will start in this game.

Atalanta will miss the services of the Colombian Duvan Zapata as he has been ruled out from the rest of the season with an injury. There are also doubts about the availability of Jose Luis Palomino and Giuseppe Pezzella as they are struggling with their fitness. Goalkeeper Juan Musso will be forced to sit out from this game with suspension.

>Atalanta BC vs Juventus probable XI:

>Atalanta BC predicted starting XI: Sportiello; Djimsiti, Demiral, Toloi; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta; Pessina; Boga, Muriel

>Juventus predicted starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Locatelli, Zakaria, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Morata

Advertisement

>What time will Atalanta BC vs Juventus match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Atalanta BC vs Juventus will be played on Monday, February 14, at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

>What TV channel will show Atalanta BC vs Juventus match?

The Serie A match between Atalanta BC vs Juventus will be televised on MTV.

>How can I live stream Atalanta BC vs Juventus fixture?

Advertisement

The match between Atalanta BC and Juventus can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.