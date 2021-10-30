Serie A 2021-22 Atalanta vs Lazio LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atalanta is coming off a good 3-1 victory against Sampdoria and would look to better their 5th position in the points table. Just below them on the table are Lazio at 6th position. The Biancocelesti will try to turn it around after their shocking loss against Fiorentina.

The last game played between these two sides happened in January when Lazio beat Atalanta with a 3-1 margin. The overall head-to-head record is also better for Lazio, which La Dea would like to change starting from today.

The match between Atalanta and Lazio will kick off at 6:30 pm (IST) on Saturday.

>Serie A 2021-22 Atalanta vs Lazio: Team News, Injury Update

Matteo Pessina, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboerand Robin Gosens are reported to miss this game for Atalanta due to their respective injuries. Jose Luis Palomino is suspended from this match due to the booking he received against Sampdoria.

For Lazio, while none of their players have reported any injury, Mattia Zaccagni is on suspension and hence is ruled out of this fixture.

>Atalanta vs Lazio probable XI:

>Atalanta Probable Starting Line-up: Juan Musso, Marten de Roon, Matteo Lovato, Merih Demiral, Joakim Maehle, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta,Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

>Lazio Probable Starting Line-up: Pepe Reina, Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Adam Marusic, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

>What time is the Serie A 2021-22 Atalanta vs Lazio kick-off?

The match between Atalanta and Lazio is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 30, at 6:30 pm (IST) at Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy.

>What TV channel will show the Serie A 2021-22 Atalanta vs Lazio match?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Atalanta and Lazio will be broadcast on MTV.

>How can I stream the Serie A 2021-22 Atalanta vs Lazio fixture?

The match between Atalanta and Lazio can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

