Serie A 2021-22: Giovanni Simeone Hands Verona 1-0 Win over Struggling Genoa

Giovanni Simeone struck the only goal for Verona in Monday’s 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Genoa who fell to their first defeat under coach Alexander Blessin. Simeone netted his 16th Serie A goal of an impressive season to move Verona up to ninth and leave Genoa second from bottom, three points from safety.

Blessin had not lost in his eight matches in charge since arriving at Genoa a virtual unknown in January, running out seven consecutive draws before beating Torino just before the international break.

Verona were playing without the support of their hardcore fans after the Curva Sud section of the Stadio Bentegodi was closed following racist abuse directed at Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen in their previous home fixture last month.

Koulibaly was again targeted by some Atalanta fans during his team’s 3-1 win in Bergamo on Sunday, which put them level on points with league leaders AC Milan ahead of their home match with Bologna later on Monday.

