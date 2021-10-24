Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will be all pumped up after defeating FC Sheriff by 3-1 in the UEFA Champions league group stage in their last game. The club will now play their next in the Serie A against Juventus on Monday. Juventus too will be confident of their chances and will try to continue the form from their last game, also in the UEFA Champions League group stage, where they beat Zenit Saint Petersburg with the final score of 1-0.

The match between Inter Milan and Juventus will kick off at 12:15 am (IST) on Monday.

>Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao has not yet recovered from his injury and will be missing the match for Inter Milan. Apart from this one, there is no news of any injury from the Inter Milan side.

Juventus might want to give forward Paulo Dybala and French midfielder Adrien Rabiotsome more rest before declaring them match fit and hence, these players are doubtful for this game.

>Inter Milan vs Juventus probable XI:

Inter Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

>Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernandeschi, Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa

>What time is the Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Juventus kick-off?

The match between Inter Milan and Juventus is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 25, at 12:15 am (IST) at San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy.

>What TV channel will show the Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Juventus match?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Inter Milan and Juventus will be broadcast on MTV.

>How can I stream the Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Juventus fixture?

The match between Inter Milan and Juventus can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

