Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will take on Napoli at the San Siro on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture. They come into this match after having drawn their last game against AC Milan 1-1 in the league. They were helped by a first-half penalty from Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Napoli too drew 1-1 against Igor Tudor’s Hellas Verona in the league. They were helped by a first-half goal from Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone.

This match will be a key game for the defending champions of Italy if they are harbouring any hopes of catching up on both the frontrunners in Napoli and Milan. They are coming into this match in good form after having secured wins over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League and then held off Juventus and AC Milan.

The Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Napoli game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan will not be able to call upon the services of goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao. There are doubts over the availability of veteran Edin Dzeko, as well as Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez.

Napoli, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of German midfielder Diego Demme. Barring this, there are no other issues for manager Luciano Spalletti and he is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Napoli possible starting line-up: David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

What time will the Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Napoli kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Napoli match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 21, at the San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Napoli match?

MTV has the broadcasting rights for the 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Napoli match in India.

How can I stream the Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Napoli fixture?

The Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Napoli match will be streamed on the Voot app as well as on Jio TV.

