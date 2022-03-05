Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Salernitana Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast And Team News

Reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan will face bottom-placed Salernitana in their next league game on Saturday. Inter will head into this fixture with the hope to collect all three points and a victory here will take them to the top of the Serie A table.

Inter are currently sitting at the third spot in the Serie A standings. They are two points behind league leaders Napoli with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Salernitana are sitting at the 20th spot. They are 10 points behind the safety of the 17th spot.

The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Salernitana will kick off at 1:15 am (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Salernitana: Team News, Injury Update

As of now, there are no injury concerns in Inter Milan squad. Coach Simone Inzaghi is expected to field the same playing XI that he lined up versus AC Milan in the Coppa Italia with the duo of Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko leading Inter’s attack. Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez and Joaquin Correa are raring to start for the Milan based outfit. However, the trio is expected to warm the bench.

For Salernitana, Diego Perotti could be handed a start. The quad of Matteo Ruggeri, Andrea Schiavone, Ivan Radovanovic and Mamadou Coulibaly has also been ruled out with injury.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana probable XIs

Inter Milan Predicted Starting XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Salernitana Predicted Starting XI: Sepe; Mazzocchi, Dragusin, Fazio, Ranieri; L Coulibaly, Ederson; Kastanos, Perotti, Verdi; Duric

What time will Inter Milan vs Salernitana match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Inter Milan vs Salernitana will be played on Saturday, March 5, at the San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show Inter Milan vs Salernitana match?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan vs Salernitana will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Inter Milan vs Salernitana fixture?

The match between Inter Milan and Salernitana can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

