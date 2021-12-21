Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Cagliari LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will look to head into the festive weekend on a positive note as they look to secure a second straight Serie A win when they host lowly Cagliari in their final fixture of 2021 on Tuesday in Turin. It has been a difficult year for the hosts, who lost their Scudetto crown and their best player in Cristiano Ronaldo. Furthermore, the Italian giants are yet to hit top form, but off late have managed to register positive results in Serie A. They have won four of their last five games in all competitions but are still 12 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

On the other hand, the visitors are enduring a difficult season, as they have won just one Serie A game all season. This sees them sit in the 19th spot, three points off safety. Last week’s Coppa Italia win over Serie B side Cittadella brought some brief respite, but it was short-lived as they were beaten 0-4 by Udinese last time out.

Although Juventus have faltered against some of Serie A’s low ranked teams in the course of last year, this match not only offers a win but can also see them end their 2021 campaign on a high.

Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Cagliari: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus boss Max Allegri will be without Federico Chiesa, Danilo and Aaron Ramsey in the final game of a challenging year. While, Luca Pellegrini’s availability remains doubtful due to a calf injury he suffered on Saturday.

Cagliari gaffer Walter Mazzarri will miss the services of Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman and Marko Rog due to injuries. Midfielder Razvan Marin must serve a suspension after picking up a red card in the loss to Udinese.

>Juventus possible starting line-up: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Rabiot, Locatelli, McKennie; Bernardeschi, Jorge; Morata

>Cagliari possible starting line-up: Cragno; Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni; Zappa, Oliva, Deiola, Nandez, Dalbert; Pedro, Balde

>What time will Juventus vs Cagliari match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 fixture between both the teams will kick off at 01:15 AM IST on Wednesday, December 22, at the Juventus Stadium, in Turin, Italy.

>What TV channel will show Juventus vs Cagliari match?

Matches will beam live on Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels.

>How can I live stream Juventus vs Cagliari fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

